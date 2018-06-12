FLORIDA ELITE 16 U GOLD TEAM PREPARING FOR SUMMER BALL

With the school year out, athletes try to stay in shape for next season. For rising seniors, the next couple of months are a good chance to help out their college prospects. Look no further than the Florida Elite 16U Gold Softball Team. They’re essentially a college showcase team comprised of some of the best players around the Panhandle – from Arnold, Sneads, Wewahitchka, Marianna, even Dothan and parts of Georgia. They practiced this weekend on the beach, as next weekend they’ll be out in Alabama for the Birmingham Thunderbolts showcase. Coach Rick Green says teams like this present a great opportunity for high schoolers. “Not every kid can go out and go to every college camp. But they can go play six or seven showcase games where college coaches can be there to watch them and rotate around, and they’ll get noticed. Every one of these kids will go on to play college softball.”

Share This Post





