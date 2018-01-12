FLORIDA FORESTRY SERVICE TO GIVE FREE TREES ARBOR DAY

Every third Friday in January since 1886, Florida has been celebrating Arbor Day. Florida Forest Service will be giving away 1-gallon potted trees to the community in observance of Florida’s Arbor Day. Trees include flowering dogwood, red maple, American holly, southern magnolia, fringetree, southern red oak, live oak, persimmon, tupil poplar and more. These following five locations will have the tree giveaways on Friday, January 19th. Bay County will have 200 trees at the Publix in Lynn Haven, 2310 South Highway 77 at 8:00 a.m. Jackson County will have 300 trees at the Rivertown Community Church in Marianna, 4534 Lafayette Street at 9:00 a.m. Washington County will have the trees at Washington County Agriculture Center in Chipley, 1424 Jackson Avenue at 9:00 a.m. Calhoun County will have the trees at Cash Saver parking lot in Blountstown between 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Holmes County will have 200+ trees in the parking lot on East Pennsylvania Avenue and North Waukesha Street in Bonifay between the hours of 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. On Saturday, January 27th, Walton County will be giving away 350+ trees at the annual Chautauqua Assembly at 8:00 a.m. There are limits on the number of trees you can receive, depending on the location. Some of the locations will have agricultural experts on-hand to answer questions about planting trees, tree health or other forestry-related issues.

Share This Post







