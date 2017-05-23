FLORIDA GAS PRICES DECLINE FOR 30TH DAY

TAMPA, Fla. (May 21, 2017) — Florida gas prices declined nearly 2 cents during the past week and remains 5 cents less than the national average. The state average of $2.305 is 10 cents more than this time last year, according to AAA, whose data is collected from credit card swipes and direct feeds from 120,000 gas stations nationwide, in cooperation with OPIS and Wright Express.

The Florida average declined for the 30th consecutive day on Sunday , for a total of 16 cents during that time. The national average price for a gallon of gasoline increased 2 cents last week. Sunday’s average price of $2.36 is 8 cents more than a year ago.

The most expensive gas price averages in Florida are in West Palm Beach/Boca Raton ($2.42), Miami ($2.37), and Fort Lauderdale ($2.36)

The least expensive gas price averages in Florida are in Orlando ($2.24), Tampa Bay ($2.24), and Jacksonville ($2.26)

AAA Forecasts Higher Memorial Day Gas Prices Than Last Year, PROJECTING 37.3 million Americans will travel 50 miles or more for the Memorial Day weekend.