FLORIDA GAS PRICES PLUNGE 14 CENTS IN 23-DAY STREAK

Florida gas prices dropped 5 cents in the past week. The state average declined for the 23rd consecutive day this past Sunday, for a total discount of 14 cents during that time. The state average price for a gallon of regular unleaded was $2.32 on Sunday, 2 cents less than the national average. Sunday’s average is 13 cents more than this time last year, according to AAA, whose data is collected from credit card swipes and direct feeds from 120,000 gas stations nationwide, in cooperation with OPIS and Wright Express. The most expensive gas price averages in Florida are in West Palm Beach ($2.43), Miami ($2.37), and Fort Lauderdale ($2.37) The least expensive gas price averages in Florida are in Orlando ($2.26), Tampa Bay ($2.27), and Jacksonville ($2.30)