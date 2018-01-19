FLORIDA GOVERNOR PROCLAIMED SCHOOL CHOICE WEEK

Governor Rick Scott proclaimed that January 21st through January 27th is Florida School Choice Week. During the National School Choice Week, there will be more than 3,800 events across Florida held to celebrate the opportunity in education and start conversations about educational options parents have or want to have for their children. National School Choice Week is held every January as an independent, nonpartisan, nonpolitical public awareness effort designed to put a positive spotlight on education options that affect every child. National School Choice Week President Andrew Campanella stated, “Florida has been a leader in the school choice movement, and we are pleased that Governor Scott has issued this proclamation to make School Choice Week official in Florida. School choice has been gaining momentum across the country and we in Florida have played an important role. We hope all Florida parents will find a school that’s best for their children.”

