FLORIDA HIGHWAY PATROL SAFETY TIPS

Florida Highway Patrol released the following information and safety tips to remind motorist of the possible freezing rain and sleet or snow. Florida Highway Patrol will have extra troopers on duty to monitor roadways and bridges.

• Drive at or below the speed limit.

• Increase following distance.

• Know if your vehicle has antilock brakes.

• If your vehicle does not have anti-lock brakes you may need to pump your brakes to keep them from locking up.

• Stay put, avoid driving if at all possible or delay until the roadways improve.

• Bridges and overpasses are more prone to freezing in these types of conditions and will ice over first. Have an alternate route planned in case roadways and bridges are closed.

• Be patient and courteous. Driving in adverse weather conditions can be stressful. Information Courtesy of Troop A Public Affairs Officer Lieutenant Eddie Elmore.

