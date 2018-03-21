Florida Man Wanted

Florida highway patrol is currently looking for Matthew Lewis Sparks from Ponce de Leon, Florida. Sparks was involved in a hit and run crash on March 17, 2018. Sparks was identified as the driver of the vehicle that was traveling west on Sunrise Circle that interrupted the path of another vehicle. Sparks fled the scene of the crash on foot. While Highway patrol searched the vehicle of Sparks they found meth and drug paraphernalia. Sparks is wanted for Possession of controlled substance with intent, driving while license suspended or revoked, leaving the scene of a crash, and attaching a tag not assigned to him. Any information about the whereabouts of Sparks will be great help to the Florida Highway Patrol. Please contact Trooper T. Golden at 850-873-7020 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-689-8477. Again If you have any information about the whereabouts of Matthew Lewis Sparks please contact Trooper T. Go0lden at 850-873-7020 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-689-8477.

