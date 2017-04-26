FLORIDA RANKS LOW FOR CHILDREN’S HEALTH CARE

On Monday , the website published its research, listing Florida 37th for overall children’s healthcare in the 50 states and the District of Columbia. WalletHub said its analysts compared four categories: children’s health and access to health care, nutrition, physical activity and obesity, and oral health.

Florida ranked 42nd in the percentage of children ages zero to 17 with excellent/very good health, 47th in the percent of uninsured children ages zero to 17, 29th in infant death rate, 47th in the percent of children ages zero to 17 with unaffordable medical bills, 46th in the percentage of children ages one to 17 with excellent/very good teeth and 45th in the percent of children ages zero to 17 with medical and dental preventive care visits in the past year.

Okaloosa and Walton County health departments referred all questions to the state agency.

Brad Dalton, deputy press secretary for the Florida Department of Health, would not answer specific questions regarding the study. He did say, however, that Florida continues to be national leaders in health improvement planning.