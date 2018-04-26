FLORIDA SENATORS WORK TOGETHER ON OPIOID BILL

Florida Senators Democrat Bill Nelson and Republican Marco Rubio have introduced legislation that is aimed at improving the life of newborns suffering from Opioid withdrawals. The use of Opioids during pregnancy can cause a newborn to experience painful effects of drug withdrawals, which includes high pitched cries, convulsions, fever and vomiting, and spend an extended amount of time in the hospital. Nelson and Rubio’s legislation will provide states with additional funding to track, analyze and research babies born with these symptoms. “When you see an opioid-dependent baby, your heart just cries out,” Nelson said. “This bill will help us better understand this heartbreaking syndrome and what needs to be done to provide these innocent children with the best care possible.” “The opioid crisis is wreaking havoc, destroying families and taking lives across our state and nation. Congress must fulfill its commitment to those dealing with opioid addiction, especially innocent babies born with an addiction,” said Rubio. “Our bill will help do that by ensuring we have the necessary tools to care for newborns facing opioid addiction. I’m pleased that the HELP committee has included language from our bill in its larger opioid effort, the Opioid Crisis Response Act, and look forward to getting our bill signed into law.” If researchers can better understand the problem the hope is that they can provide better care for thousands of babies in America.

