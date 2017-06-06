FLORIDA SUPREME COURT REVISING DEATH PENALTY JURY INSTRUCTIONS

The Florida Supreme Court is one step closer to establishing new capital crime jury instructions.

Comments have rolled into the court over the past month about its proposed amendments to the jury instructions in first-degree murder cases, which the court originally posted for public viewing on April 13 . The commenting period ended May 29. Five commenters have entered requests for oral arguments in the case. None have yet been scheduled.

Death row inmates Renaldo McGirth, sentenced in 2008, and William Kopsho, sentenced in 2009, have been granted re-sentencings by the state’s highest court. State Supreme Court justices are faced with revising jury instructions after Gov. Rick Scott signed new regulations in March requiring a unanimous jury decision in death penalty cases. The regulation also requires that juries, not judges, find the aggravating factors in a case worthy of sentencing the defendant to death.

The verdict form given to penalty phase juries has been completely revised to lead jurors through the process of determining the correct sentence.

Most of the comments about the new jury instructions simply concerned word choice – using “proven” instead of “established,” or “verdict” instead of “recommendation,” for examples – and additional

ex-plainer language. The Florida Center for Capital Representation at Florida International University’s College of Law and the Florida Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers submitted a joint commentary. Their biggest critique to the instructions was about the jury verdict form. They want the verdict form to be modified to show that the jury’s findings “must not only be unanimous, but must be based on proof beyond a reasonable doubt.”