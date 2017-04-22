FLORIDA SUPREME COURT SIGNS OFF ON PROPOSED CONSTITUTIONAL AMENDMENT

on Thursday that the amendment was not misleading and sticks to one subject. Backers of the amendment will still need to gather another 700,000 signatures to make the 2018 ballot. The Florida Supreme Court is signing off on a proposed constitutional amendment that would require voter approval for new casinos. A divided court ruled 4-2that the amendment was not misleading and sticks to one subject. Backers of the amendment will still need to gather another 700,000 signatures to make the 2018 ballot.

The amendment is being pushed by gambling opponents who want to make sure that the Florida Legislature cannot approve casino gambling without voter approval. State legislators have considered proposals to expand casinos the last several years. Two Supreme Court justices argued that the amendment was misleading because it is unclear how it would affect counties where voters have approved slot machines for local dog and horse tracks. That includes the counties of Broward and Miami-Dade.