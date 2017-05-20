FLORIDA SUPREME COURT TURNS THUMBS DOWN ON SLOT MACHINES

In a ruling that likely has implications across the state, the Florida Supreme Court on Thursday blocked a small pari-mutuel facility in Gadsden County from offering slot machines.

The Supreme Court upheld a decision by gambling regulators to deny a permit for slot machines at Gretna Racing. Gadsden County voters had approved a referendum to allow the machines.

The case has been closely watched because voters in seven other counties — Brevard, Duval, Hamilton, Lee, Palm Beach, St. Lucie and Washington — also have approved slot machines in referendums.