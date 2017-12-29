FLORIDA TO REMAIN COMPLIANT WITH REAL ID GUIDELINES

As reported by Wolfgang Menser

On January 22nd, 2018, the Federal REAL ID Act is going to remain the same in Florida. Florida has been compliant with the standards of Real ID since 2010. Homeland Security states that the REAL ID Act establishes minimum security standards for license issuance and production. The REAL ID Act also prohibits Federal agencies from accepting, for certain purposes, driver’s licenses and identification cards from states not meeting the Act’s minimum standards. A portion of the purposes covered by the REAL ID Act are: accessing Federal facilities (such as courthouses), entering nuclear power plants, and, boarding federally regulated commercial aircraft (such as commercial airlines). Any person wishing to travel via airplane who does not have a compliant REAL ID Act form of identification will have to provide a different form of identification, such as a passport or DHS Trusted Traveler Card, to be allowed to travel by airplane. To make sure your Florida License or ID is REAL ID Act compliant, look for the gold star on the card. If your you do not find the gold star on your state issued driver’s license or identification card, you can visit www.flhsmv.gov/whattobring for more information on how to become REAL ID Act compliant.