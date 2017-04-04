FLORIDA WON’T SEEK DEATH PENALTY FOR MARY RICE

The state of Florida says it will not seek the death penalty for Mary Rice.

She is the woman accused of taking part in a multi-state killing spree with William “Billy” Boyette, who killed himself after a standoff with police in Georgia.

With the death penalty off the table in Florida, in Alabama Baldwin County District Attorney Bob Wilters says it is too early to tell if he will seek the death penalty for the murder of Peggy Broz in Lillian.

Wilters said it will probably be two years before he has to make that decision.