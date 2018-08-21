Florida’s unemployment rate continues to drop

The unemployment rate in Florida dropped to 3.7% in July. Governor Rick Scott says this is the lowest unemployment rate the Sunshine State has seen since April 2007. In July, 26,300 private-sector jobs were created. State officials say since December 2010, Florida businesses have created 1,595,000 jobs. “Our soaring economy has allowed us to make investments in areas that matter to families, like education, transportation and protecting our environment.,” Governor Scott said. Over the past year, 211,400 new private-sector jobs were created in the state with Florida’s annual job growth rate outpacing the nation’s for 75 of the past 76 months. Florida’s annual job growth rate of 2.8% continues to exceed the nation’s rate of 1.9%. Private-sector industries gaining the most jobs over the last year: Leisure and hospitality with 50,400 new jobs; Construction with 38,200 new jobs; Education and health services with 33,700 new jobs; Professional and business services with 28,500 new jobs; and Trade, Transportation and Utilities with 21,700 new jobs.

Share This Post





