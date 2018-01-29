FLU PREVENTION TIPS

Since there has been a rash outbreak recently of the flu virus, we here at WZEP-AM 1460 thought it would be important to remind the public of some tips keeps yourself from this contagious flu.

Avoid close contact with those who are or might be affected!

If possible, you should avoid someone that is sick or vice versa.

Stay home.

If you are sick, you should stay home from work, school, and errands when you are sick to help prevent the flu to spread to anyone else.

Cover your mouth or nose.

One of the biggest things to remember is that you should always cover mouth and nose with something like a tissue while coughing or sneezing. This prevents contagious germs from going into the air

Keep your hands clean.

Another big thing to remember is that hands carry a lot of germs, especially when you shake someone else’s hand or touch an item that could be infected by someone’s germs. If you can’t use hand soap and water, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose or mouth.

If your hands still contain germs and you touch your eyes, nose, or mouth there is a chance you can get sick from the germs on your hands.

WZEP-AM 1460 highly recommends that anyone should practice clean habits, especially during this flu season to protect yourself and others from being contaminated.