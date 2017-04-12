FORMER CHRESTVIEW FOOTBALL STAR’S DEATH RULED A HOMICIDE

Incarcerated former Crestview High School football standout Dillan Travell Lawson died April 1 from multiple stab wounds he received during an altercation with another state prison inmate. His death is being actively investigated as a homicide by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE). The District 14 Medical Examiner’s Office, based in Panama City, released the cause and manner of death Monday morning at the request of the Northwest Florida Daily News.

Florida Department of Corrections (DOC) issued a statement that Lawson was pronounced deceased from an apparent inmate-on-inmate altercation that occurred April 1 at Jackson Correctional Institution, located north of the city of Malone in Jackson County.