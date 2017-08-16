FORMER EMT DUBOIS SENTENCED FOR ROLE IN ‘SELFIE’ WAR

Kayla Dubois, one of two Okaloosa County paramedics prosecuted for her role in a “selfie war” competition that featured incapacitated patients as photo subjects, will not serve jail time. Dubois accepted a plea deal Monday that knocked two felony charges of illegally disclosing communications down to misdemeanor counts of attempted interception of oral communication. She was ordered to serve one year of probation for each count and has agreed to testify truthfully next month when her co-defendant, Christopher Wimmer, is sentenced for his participation in the selfie war competition. Wimmer faces seven felony counts of illegal disclosing communications and a misdemeanor battery charge. He will be sentenced Sept. 19.