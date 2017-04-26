FORMER FOOTBALL COACH FACES ADDITIONAL SEXUAL ABUSE CHARGES

A former high school coach and youth minister who was arrested on suspicion of child sexual abuse in March now faces additional charges after more alleged victims have come forward.

Charlie Hamrick, 54, of Pensacola, was arrested for allegedly molesting children over a span of two decades while in various positions of power. The latest charges filed Monday brought five more charges against Hamrick — three counts of lewd and lascivious molestation and two counts of unlicensed practice of medicine.

The new charges were filed when additional victims came forward after Hamrick’s initial arrest, according to a news release from State Attorney Bill Eddins and Escambia County Sheriff David Morgan. Hamrick already faces two counts of lewd and lascivious molestation, one count of giving obscene material to a minor, one count of organized fraud and six counts of sexual battery on a child under the age of 12.