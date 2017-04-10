FORMER FOOTBALL STAR DEAD

A former football star at Crestview High School has died at the state prison in Malone, according to the Florida Department of Corrections website.

Dillan Travell Lawson, 23, who was sentenced on March 4, 2015 in Okaloosa County for willful child abuse and cocaine possession is listed as deceased by DOC. An anonymous source said that Lawson was stabbed to death at the Jackson Correctional Institution.

According to his DOC profile page, Lawson was serving a sentence of three years, six months and nine days at the Malone facility. His incarceration began April 7, 2015 while he is listed as “DOC Out-Custody” on April 1, 2017, which is believed to be the date of his death. Lawson’s name also doesn’t appear among the current inmate population listing at JCI.