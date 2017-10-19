FORMER OKALOOSA COUNTY EMPLOYEE ARRESTED

The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office arrested a former Okaloosa County Water and Sewer Department employee after she was accused of grand theft and white-collar crime. Deputies say Kathy Nelson, 57, of Mary Esther, was arrested after a five-month-long investigation. Investigators say she deprived the county of more than $223,000 over a nine-year period. They say in return for her deception, they believe Nelson received cash kickbacks from at least one builder. Investigators say billing irregularities in customer accounts overseen by Nelson came to light at the Water and Sewer Department in April and a preliminary in-house audit showed she had not collected at least $57,000 in water and sewer Capacity Expansion Charges, commonly referred to “taps,” between 2013 and 2017.

They say the audit revealed Nelson entered fake information, invalid receipts, and altered documents in the customer service database to make it appear the proper charges were paid by three construction companies when in fact they were not.

Investigators say Nelson was fired May 4th and the information was turned over to the OCSO for a criminal investigation.