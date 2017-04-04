FORMER TATE FOOTBALL COACH ARRESTED ON MULTIPLE SEXUAL ABUSE CHARGES

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL (WKRG) — A former high school football coach and Sunday school teacher was arrested last week for prolonged sexual abuse of multiple young boys.

Escambia County Sheriff’s deputies say Charlie Mabern Hamrick, 54, is charged with 36 counts of capital sexual assault on a victim under the age of 12, providing obscene material to minors, and lewd and lascivious behavior on victims under the age of 12 and victims ranging in age from 12 to 16. Hamrick is the former football coach at Tate High School and the director of a local boy’s group at a church in Cantonment.

According to the arrest report, Hamrick is accused of engaging in sexual acts with young boys at his home — sometimes with his wife present — and on the boat at his beach house in Pensacola.

Since Hamric’s arrest eight more victims have come forward. The abuse allegedly happened about once a month for three to four years, from 1997 to 2000.

Many other instances took place at Tate High School, Hamrick’s former place of employment. Hamrick sought permission to show a group of young boys “educational videos” having to do with puberty. However, after showing the boys the educational video, he would play additional videos showing explicit sexual acts between men and women.

Hamrick faces capital felonies that carry a possible sentence of life behind bars.

*Photo courtesy of Escambia County Sheriff’s Office*