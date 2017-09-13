FORT WALTON BEACH CHURCH VANDALIZED

A popular Fort Walton Beach park and a nearby church was vandalized over the weekend.

Residents around Ferry Park, located on Hughes Street NE, woke up Monday to the outfield of one of the baseball diamonds had been damaged by a vehicle driving and spinning out.

The same thing had happened to the lawn at First Church of Christ on 232 Hollywood Boulevard NE. A driver had driven onto the large lot from the Alder Avenue side of the lot.

The markings appear to be from a vehicle doing donuts in the field, according to Jeff Peters, Fort Walton Beach recreation director.

The field typically is fenced in, but Tropical Storm Cindy, which brought a tornado to Ferry Park in June, destroyed the fencing, dugouts and light poles. The debris was hauled away several weeks after the storm.

Peters said the recreation department is currently getting together a master site plan to renovate the field. The renovation will including putting in new fencing, fixing the light poles and restoring the grass area.

Peters said the Fort Walton Beach Police Department is aware of the issue and will be monitoring the area.