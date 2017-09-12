FORT WALTON BEACH MAN INJURED AFTER CRASHING INTO HOME

on Sunday afternoon. A man was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after crashing his vehicle into a home on Brooks Streetafternoon.

Jo Soria, spokeswoman for City of Fort Walton Beach, said a call came in around 2:30 p.m.

Barry Lundy, 54, was traveling southbound on Magnolia Avenue in a Toyota 4Runner and went through the stop sign when he collided with a Honda Pilot traveling westbound on Brooks Street.

Lundy was cited on the scene for failure to stop at a stop sign and for not wearing a seat belt. He was transported to Fort Walton Beach Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries. No other injuries were reported, according to Soria.

Fort Walton Beach Police Department, Fort Walton Beach Fire Department and EMS assisted with the crash.