FORT WALTON BEACH MAN REPORTS HOME INVASION ROBBERY  

A Fort Walton Beach man says someone forced him into his townhome on Villa Palm Circle

Friday night, rummaged through the family

’

s belongings, and stole cash.

The 57-year old victim says he was in his garage around 6:30 p.m. when he was approached by a

man dressed in black and wearing a mask.

He says the intruder grabbed him by the shirt and took him into the house where he stole cash,

then left the scene.

The Okaloosa County Sheriff

’

s Office is investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the OCSO at 850- 651 -7400 or Emerald Coast Crime

Stoppers at 850-863-TIPS, emeraldcoastcrimestoppers.com , or by using the P3 Tips Mobile

application.