FORT WALTON BEACH MAN REPORTS HOME INVASION ROBBERY  

A Fort Walton Beach man says someone forced him into his townhome on Villa Palm Circle Friday night, rummaged through the family’s belongings, and stole cash. The 57-year old victim says he was in his garage around 6:30 p.m. when he was approached by a man dressed in black and wearing a mask. He says the intruder grabbed him by the shirt and took him into the house where he stole cash, then left the scene. The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to contact the OCSO at 850-651-7400 or Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers at 850-863-TIPS, emeraldcoastcrimestoppers.com, or by using the P3 Tips Mobile application.