FORT WALTON BEACH WOMAN SEXUALLY ASSAULTED

Sunday morning. A Fort Walton Beach woman reported she was sexually assaulted by two men on James Lee Roadmorning.

Around 5:30 a.m. the victim was walking to a convenience store when she was jumped.

The victim tells Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office the men exited a silver vehicle, started attacking her and ripping at her clothes. She began to fighting back and was able to run away.

A witness on the scene heard commotion and saw two men, tall, slender black males with dread locks, running away.