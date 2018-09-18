FOUR DOGS DIE IN HOUSE FIRE

Four dogs died in a fire that ignited in a single-story house on Beech Avenue on Saturday, according to a press release from the Fire Department. Crestview firefighters responded to the fire at noon. According to the press release, the firefighters entered the home and found everyone inside had escaped. Firefighters were able to rescue several other dogs from the house. The fire apparently was sparked by a faulty window air conditioning unit in a back bedroom, the release said. Although there was no damage estimate, the home was considered uninhabitable, The American Red Cross was called in to assist the family.

