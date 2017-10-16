FOUR OKALOOSA SCHOOL STAFFERS PLACED ON ADMINISTRATIVE LEAVE

Four Okaloosa County School District personnel have been placed on administrative leave pending the results of child abuse investigations. At least one of the employees, a teacher’s aide at Walker Elementary School in Crestview, has already been cleared of criminal wrongdoing by the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office. Additionally, two Elliott Point Elementary staff members and one from Destin Elementary are on leave, according to a school district document obtained by the Northwest Florida Daily News. School district spokesman Henry Kelley is on vacation and did not reply to an email seeking more information. No other district spokesman was identified in his absence. The Florida Department of Children and Families (DCF) does not release information on active investigations. The Sheriff’s Office released information on the case that has been closed, but indicated that the others remain active investigations. The Walker employee was placed on leave Oct. 9 while the other three were placed on leave as of Oct. 11.
The investigation is continuing.