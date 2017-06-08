FRANCES JUANITA STEPP 1923-2017

Frances Juanita Stepp, 94, of Miramar Beach, Florida passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 27, 2017. She was born on April 6, 1923 in Cherryville, North Carolina. She was the daughter of Claude and Belle Mullen and had 6 brothers and 7 sisters. Mrs. Stepp served in the Navy during World War II. Her husband Joseph Jackson Stepp Jr. preceded her in death on September 29, 1984. After he retired from the Army as a Lt. Col. in 1967 at Fort Rucker, Alabama, they lived in numerous locations outside the country as well as throughout the United States. She became a nurse in the early 1970’s and became a caretaker in her home for close friends in her retirement years. She was compassionate toward her friends and family and demonstrated those feelings with her acts of kindness.

Mrs. Stepp is survived by two sons, Terrell (Terry) Stepp and wife Frankie of Freeport, FL and Ron Stepp and wife Sue of Pine Mountain, Ga, as weel as her sisters, Grace Reed of Pacifica, Ca and Suzie Burngardner of Liffleton, NC; grandchildren Ben(Amy) Stepp, Matt (Jennifer) Stepp, seven great grandchildren Gabe, Eli, Jared, Jacob, Jackson, Jonah and Katylane in addition to many other nieces and nephews who she was host to at her home on many occasions and family gatherings.

Her family would like to extend their sincere appreciation to her nurses and staff who were her caretakers while she was a resident of Grand Boulevard Health and Rehabilitation Center for the past several years. A special thank you to Covenant Care in her last days and Dr. Vigo of Fort Walton Beach.

A memorial service will be held at 10:00 am on Thursday, June 29th at Catawba Memorial Park in Hiskory, NC.

You may go online to view obituaries, offer condolences and sign guest book at www.clary-glenn.com.

Clary-Glenn Freeport Chapel Funeral Homes & Crematory is entrusted with the arrangements.