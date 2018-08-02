FRANCES RUSHING SPENCE 198-2018

Mrs. Frances Rushing Spence, age 80, passed away on July 30, 2018. She was born on May 1, 1938, to William Esker and Daisy Rushing Esker.

She was preceded in death by her parents and by her Siblings, Lillie, Thedwell, Theodore, Theopolis, Willie Pearl, Albert; and she is survived by Alice, Donald, Lena. Angels escorted her from the presence of her family directly to the pearly gates of Heaven on July 30th, 2018. Not only was Frances a saint, having celebrated 61 years of marriage with her husband, Robert; but she was the queen of the universe to the three daughters they raised, Cindy, Teresa & Angie. Frances had so much love and affection to share with the world; and she spoiled the dickens out of their six grandchildren Justin, Leslie, Josh, Haley, Sarah, Hayden and one great-granddaughter, Finley. Although she considered raising three daughters in the 1960s and 70s as her greatest accomplishment, after the youngest was in school, she worked as a teacher’s aide at Maude Saunders Elementary School for 25 years. She and Bob raised their family going to church every time the doors cracked open and also to a lot of tent revivals. They taught Sunday school, Vacation Bible School and were actively involved in the building of their current home church here at Pleasant Valley Baptist Church. There was a lot of talking at the table on holidays and special occasions as her family enjoyed her delicious home-cooked meals. She went out of her way to make her family and friends comfortable and everyone knew how much she loved them. She was patient, kind, wise and very intuitive. 1st Corinthians 13 tells us what the meaning of love is, but she served as a living example every day of her life.

We thank all of our loving friends and family for all your support in the past year. We especially want to thank the grandson, grandson in-laws, son in law, and dear friends that have assisted as pallbearers Hayden Pittman, Brandon Bell, Kyle Lisenbee, Travis Parkins, Rick Leddon, and Gene Lollie. We’d also like to thank Honorary pallbearers Donald Hurley, Leonard Byrd, Joel Byrd, Doug Bozeman, John Davis, and Tim Miller. There’s no way that we can fill her shoes, but I hope we can make her proud as we learn to live our lives without her. No gathering of our family ever happens without our Daddy giving an altar call. So I would like us all to take a moment and thank God for allowing us 80 years with this awesome woman and I would encourage us all to search our souls and ask God to forgive us of our sins. That’s the only way we can have eternal life and see her again.

A time of visitation will be held from 9:30-11:00 AM, Wednesday, August 1, 2018, at Pleasant Valley Baptist Church; 55 Highway 181 C, Ponce De Leon, FL 32455.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM, Wednesday, August 1, 2018, at Pleasant Valley Baptist Church with Reverend Richard Murray, Sr. officiating.

Flowers are being accepted or donations may be made to Pleasant Valley Baptist Church.

Burial will follow in the Red Bay Cemetery.

