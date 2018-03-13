FRANKIE L. MCCORMICK 1936-2018

Frankie L. McCormick passed away Sunday, March 11, 2018. She was born October 13, 1936, in Laurel Hill, Florida and graduated from Walton High School. Soon after, she eloped and married Gerald McCormick, who remained her husband for over 50 years.

Relocating to Miami, she assisted Gerald in achieving success in the real estate business and raising their two children, Dewayne and Winona. Returning to DeFuniak Springs in 1984, they continued their success in real estate.

Frankie is predeceased by her parents, Noah and Lavada Hudson and her husband, Gerald. She is survived by her son Dewayne (Lisa) McCormick, daughter, Winona Lee, granddaughters, Karli (Josh) Weddington, Kera (Kim) Le, Reanna McCormick and Olivia (David) Straughn. Her great-grandchildren, Nolan, Liam, Christian, Jade, Bella, Taylor and David. She also leaves numerous nieces, nephews, devoted brother and sister-in-law’s, caring friends and her church family.

The family would like to thank Dr. Ruben Garcia for going above and beyond his duties as her physician. His patience and kindness was and continues to be, a great comfort. Our thanks also to the nurses and staff at Chautauqua Rehab and the wonderful Hospice nurses and volunteers.

A time of visitation will be held from 10:00~11:00 AM, Thursday, March 15, 2018, at Clary-Glenn Funeral Home Chapel; 230 Park Avenue, DeFuniak Springs, Florida 32435.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM, March 15, 2018, at Clary-Glenn Funeral Home Chapel, with Minister Jerry McCormick and Minister Terrell McCormick officiating.

In lieu of flowers, Frankie requested donations be made to Agape Christian Academy, 74B Beal Parkway, Fort Walton Beach, FL 32435 or Mt. Dora Children’s Home, 301 W 13th Avenue, Mount Dora, FL 32757.

Burial will follow in the Gaskin Cemetery.

