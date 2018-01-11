The Florida State Fraternal Order of Police just released that they are going to hold a press conference on Thursday, January 11th, at 9:00 a.m., in 242 Office Plaza Drive, Tallahassee, Florida, on the Fourth Floor Rotunda to announce the Senator and Representative of the year. Florida State Fraternal Order Of Police is honoring the True Statesmen Representative Jayer Williamson and Senator George Gainer as the legislators of the year. Representative Jayer Williamson and Senator George Gainer were selected for their steadfast communication and distinguished character as freshman legislators. They have also have adopted an open door policy, engaged with officers directly as they develop policy, and when deliberating proposed legislation relating to Florida’s State Law Enforcement. These legislators came to the table with pragmatic approaches and a willingness to consult with law enforcement community in a way to make sure an optimal solution is reached. WZEP-AM 1460 congratulates our area’s Senator, George Gainer.

