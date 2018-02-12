FREDDY “JOE” WILKINSON 1949-2018

Mr. Freddy “Joe” Wilkinson, age 68, of Lockhart, passed away Friday, February 9, 2018, at Andalusia Health. He was born March 9, 1949, at the old Lakeside Hospital in Florala, AL. Joe was an avid Alabama Football fan who loved Bear Bryant and watched every single game that he could. He was a lifelong resident of the Florala/Lockhart communities.

He is survived by the love of his life, Anita Wilkinson of Lockhart, his wife of 31 years; his daughter, who was his pride and joy, Megan Wilkinson of Lockhart; and his brother, Johnny (Wanda) Wilkinson of Darlington, FL.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 A.M. Tuesday, February 13, 2018, at Keahey Funeral Home Chapel of Lockhart (Florala) with Rev. James Pickron officiating. The family will receive friends from 10:00 A.M. until 11:00 A.M. just prior to the service at Keahey Funeral Home Chapel, 2871 Alabama Hwy 55, Florala, AL 36442.