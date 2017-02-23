FREE DENTAL CARE COMING TO AREA

Veterans to receive Priority

The Florida Dental Association Foundation (FDA Foundation) will host its Florida Mission of Mercy (FLA‐MOM) event on March 23rd & 24th at Woodham Middle School in Pensacola, Florida.

“We are honored to have the opportunity to serve Floridians who may not have access to dental care under other circumstances,” said David Russell, DMD, MS, president of the FDA Foundation. “The Florida Mission of Mercy brings together dentists, dental professionals and volunteers from across the state to help relieve pain and restore smiles, while promoting oral health awareness and education.”

The FLA‐MOM is a two‐day dental clinic sponsored by the FDA Foundation to provide treatment to patients, who for many reasons, lack access to dental care. The event is held in a different location each year.

Local businessman and recent congressional candidate Cris Dosev, a veteran and former Marine combat pilot, says the first 300 veterans who show up will receive free dental care. “This is just one more way Americans come together and do what government cannot to help take care of each other,” said Dosev.

The first FLA‐ MOM event was held in Tampa in 2014, and more than 1,600 patients received about $1 million in free dental care services. Nationwide, Mission of Mercy events have been held across the country since 2000, providing nearly 200,000 patients with approximately $120 million in free oral health care.

While FLA‐MOM provides much‐needed relief to thousands, the high volume of patients participating in this program also highlights the critical need to improve access to dental care in Florida. Oral health is critical to overall health and success, and the challenges of accessing routine dental care result in repeated visits to the emergency room for preventable dental problems, missed days of school due to toothaches, and lower GPAs and graduation rates.

“Too many Floridians face barriers to accessing routine dental care,” added Dr. Russell. “Many Florida Dental Association members provide free dental treatments and education in their communities through volunteer programs, but volunteerism alone won’t solve the problem because a charity care system is not a health care system.”

To help improve oral health for all Floridians, the Florida Dental Association (FDA) developed Florida’s Action for Dental Health, a comprehensive effort to address obstacles to dental care in Florida. A recent success achieved through the support of the FDA and FDA Foundation is the launch of Florida’s first community dental health coordinator program, which trains dental professionals to deliver oral health education, preventive services and assistance in navigating the health care system.

The FDA also championed legislation that would have increased access to dental care by providing financial support to dentists who practice as Medicaid providers in rural and underserved areas for at least two years. This policy passed unanimously through the Florida Legislature during the 2016 Legislative Session, but was vetoed by Governor Scott. “Everyone should have the opportunity to have good oral health,” stated Dr. Ralph C. Attanasi Jr., president of the FDA. “As a state, we need to recognize the need to address this issue and enact policies that make dental care accessible to all Floridians.”

For more information, contact Cris Dosev at 850.324.5544