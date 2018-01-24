FREE FEDERAL INCOME TAX PREPARATION AVAILABLE

The AARP Foundation and IRS are sponsoring Free Federal Income Tax preparation offered in certain Walton County locations. An AARP membership is not required and there are no age restrictions, also the service is absolutely free. There will be secure electronic filing available which can lead to a faster income tax refund and those who chose this route can still receive a paper copy of there tax return. The Tax-Aide service will be on February 1st and continues through April 13. All you need to bring is the following documents: Social Security Cards for you and all of your dependents, a picture ID, all real estate tax statements, and all tax documents received. Anyone who cannot leave their home or is in a nursing home and needs a counselor to come to them can leave a message at any of the following sites and you will be contacted.

The Walton County Coastal Branch Library located at 347 Greenway Trail, Santa Rosa Beach, Florida, will have Tax-Aide service available on Mondays from 12:30 p.m. to 4:45 p.m. and Tuesdays from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. They can be contacted at (850)267-2809. The Freeport Public Library located at 76 Highway 20W, Freeport, Florida, will have Tax-Aide service available on Fridays between 9:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. They can be contacted at (850)835-2040. The Walton-DeFuniak Library can be contacted at (850)892-3624 located at 3 Circle Drive, DeFuniak Springs, Florida, will have Tax-Aide service available Thursdays from 12:00 noon to 4:00 p.m.