FREEPORT HOME DESTROYED BY FIRE OVER THE WEEKEND

At approximately 3:30 AM Saturday morning, the Walton County Sheriff's Office received a call about a mobile home fire on Four Mile Road in Freeport. The resident stated he was cleaning up around his home when he heard something blow and a fire broke out, officials wrote in a news release. He escaped unharmed and ran to a neighbor's house to call 911.

Walton County Fire Rescue and WCSO deputies arrived on scene to find a mobile home and an RV fully engulfed in flames. WCFR firefighters were able to contain the fire within about 30 minutes, but the property was completely destroyed. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.