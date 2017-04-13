FREEPORT MAN KILLED IN U.S. 90 CRASH

A Freeport man was killed Tuesday, April 11, in a head-on collision with a semi-trailer truck on U.S. Highway 90, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The man was driving east on Highway 90 about 1 pm when the accident occurred near Mossy Head. FHP says he began to drift into the westbound lane just west of Rene Road when he collided with the semi driven by Charles McCullough of Mobile, Alabama. McCullough swerved to the right but was unable to avoid the collision.

The FHP is withholding the victim’s identity pending notification of next of kin.

McCullough suffered minor injuries and was taekn to Healthmark Regional Medical Center in DeFuniak Springs.