Freeport Man Wanted

Both Geneva and Samson Police Departments have issued three felony warrants for the arrest of a Freeport Man who is wanted for robbery and vandalism of two local laundromats. Authorities are currently looking for Christopher Walls Webb of Freeport. Webb has been seen in the Enterprise area with his girlfriend, who resides in Enterprise, according to authorities. The police believe Webb began his spree Sunday at a Freeport laundromat before traveling to Geneva. Police believe Webb struck the laundromat and ended his spree by traveling back to Geneva Tuesday to strike the same laundromat once again. Webb has stolen roughly more than $400 and left damages totaling more than $1,300. Law enforcement is unsure of the amount of funds stolen and damages done to the Freeport laundromat. Geneva Police Captain Ricky Morgan said “The latest information we have states Webb has left the Enterprise area, but he could return. The Enterprise Police Department is familiar with Webb.” The Geneva Police Department has issued a BOLO, which is on the lookout, for Webb and a white Chrysler Pacifica SUV with Alabama tag number 1919BY844. “At this time we are checking current leads regarding the whereabouts of Webb,” Morgan said. “We hope to have an arrest made in this case soon.” Webb’s information has been entered into the National Crime Information System. Anyone with any information regarding Webb’s whereabouts may contact their local law enforcement agency.

