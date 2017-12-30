FREEPORT RESIDENTIAL FIRE

As reported by Wolfgang Menser

Thursday, December 28th, Walton County Fire Rescue responded to a residential fire at 6444 Highway 20, East. A call was received by 911 at 2:22 p.m. regarding a residential fire just a few miles west of Bruce. After a few minutes, firefighters and paramedics arrived on the scene. Upon arrival, it was seen that there was a fully involved fire in the two car garage and was moving towards the living quarters of the residence. Firefighters were able to extinguish the flames on the wall connecting the home to the two car garage and suppress the fire in the two car garage. No injuries were reported at the time of this report. The fire could not be immediately determined but was believed to be accidental in nature. Walton County Fire Chief Russell Beaty stated, “I am so proud of the work of these men and women. They acted quickly and were able to stop the spread of the fire into the living quarters and spared a large portion of the home.”