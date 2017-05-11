FREEPORT SEWER ISSUE

Some Freeport residents may finally get connected to the County’s sewage system. Homes in Brandon Oaks subdivision, currently utilize individual septic tanks. During this week’s Walton County Commission meeting, there was a request for direction on possibly connecting the homeowners of Brandon Oaks to the Freeport sewer system. The Brandon Oaks cost breakdown was presented to the board. Total connection cost per customer would be around $8,000, but, after factoring in county escrow funds, the maximum cost per customer would drop to $6,000. “In response to the City’s letter to us about this, we should ask them to waive the tap fee and declare it a health emergency there. Then, we bid out the rest of the contractors for construction and do it ourselves,” said William “Bill” Chapman, Vice-Chair Walton County BCC. The board approved a motion to ask the City of Freeport to waive the tap fee cost associated with the sewage connection with a four to one vote.