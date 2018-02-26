FREEPORT STUDENT ARRESTED

Friday, February 23rd, a student from Freeport was at Deane Bozeman School for a track meet that morning. The student, David Solis, age 16, posted a photo on snapchat of what might have been a firearm. Other students were concerned and contacted Freeport High School administrators who then called the track team coach. The Freeport High School track coach made contact with the Bozeman School Resource Deputy. When the School Resource Deputy talked to David Solis, he said he did post the photo on Snapchat, but, did not intend to hurt anyone. David Solis also stated that the gun in the photo was a BB gun and also that he has two knives in his backpack on the bus. When the School Resource Deputy looked into the backpack, a large hunting knife and a golden colored switchblade were found. David Solis stated that he accidentally brought his hunting backpack instead of his regular backpack. David Solis was arrested and charged by Bay County Sheriff’s Office with two felony counts of possessing a weapon on school property.

