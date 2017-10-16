FREEPORT THE LONE COUNTY WINNER ON FOOTBALL FRIDAY

The Freeport Bulldogs emerged as the lone county winner this past football Friday night. The Dawgs whipped Snook Christian 42-12 behind Freshman running back K’wan Powell, who had another monster game for coach Shaun Arntz, exploding for 173 yards and three touchdowns. Freeport travels to Bozeman Friday. Holmes County pounded Walton 54-14. Vinson Flowers scored on a 7-yard run while Kentrell Parker found Jordan Dobie on a 17-yard touchdown pass for the Braves. Walton hosts Chipley Friday. In Santa Rosa Beach, Coach John Palmer’s Pot St. Joe Tiger Sharks rolled over South Walton 37-0.