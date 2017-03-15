FREEZE WATCH ISSUED FOR WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Cold Weather Shelters to Open

The leading edge of the arctic ridge marked by a dry cold front will be just south of our area at the beginning of the period today This re-enforcement of colder and drier air will continue to filter in from the north as the center of the surface ridge drops into the southeast CONUS.

Wednesday will be sunny and breezy with highs only reaching the low 50s for our northern zones and mid to upper 50s elsewhere. By daybreak Thursday, the surface high will be centered over eastern Tennessee. While this will not be in a favorable position for ideal radiational cooling conditions across our Tri-state region, temps with this airmass are cold enough that a widespread light freeze looks likely and a freeze watch is being issued for late Wednesday night into early Thursday morning.

The surface ridge is forecast to drop all the way to the northeast Gulf Thursday before moving slowly off to the east Thursday night. Temps Thursday/Thursday night will only moderate slightly with highs ranging from the upper 50s to lower 60s and lows in the lower to mid 30s.

Walton County Emergency Planner Donna Free says cold weather shelters be open from 5:30 PM until 6 AM at the DeFuniak Springs Community Center and the Coastal Branch Library in Santa Rosa Beach.

Residents and visitors who find themselves without heat or stranded during plunging temperatures will have a safe warm place to hold up for the night. You can find more information at www.waltonEM.org.