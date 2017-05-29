FUNDING CUTS FOR STATE COLLEGES

The proposed 82.4 billion dollar budget state lawmakers sent to Gov. Rick Scott cuts 30 million dollars in funding for the state college system. The majority of the cuts are coming out of remedial and developmental education at state colleges.

Many within the 28-college system are asking Gov. Rick Scott to veto the entire budget, in hopes lawmakers will return to Tallahassee and restore the funding.

While the criteria for performance based funding changes ever year, some say the method of cutting some programs over others isn’t rational. Since no one knows what the governor will do, some schools are beginning to look for areas to cut spending. The college system’s budget is just part of the 82 point 4 billion dollar proposed budget that’s heading to the governor. The final budget will be in tact July 1st .