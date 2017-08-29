FWB BEACH MAN ARRESTED AFTER SHOTS FIRED

Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a shots fired call at the Red Rose Gentleman’s Club on Okaloosa Island. The victim stated that a white male in a black truck with an Alabama tag pointed a gun at him and fired several shots after leaving the parking lot of the nightclub. Deputies conducted a traffic stop on the suspect vehicle a short time later and the driver, 25-year old Scott Olen Funderburg of 724 Powell Drive in Fort Walton Beach, was found to be in possession of a firearm similar to shell casings found at the scene. Funderburg told deputies he fired several shots in the air but did not point the gun at the victim. Multiple witnesses stated that Funderberg did fire the rounds at the victim. Funderburg is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill and discharge of a weapon from a vehicle.