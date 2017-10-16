FWB POLICE INVESTIGATING GAS STATION ROBBERY

Friday . The Fort Walton Beach Police Department is investigating a gas station robbery that occurred

Officers were called to the Shell gas station, located at 401 Miracle Strip Parkway SW, after they were told a white man, approximately 60, came into the store and demanded cash from the clerk, according to a press release from the Police Department. The suspect was described as wearing black shorts and a black T-shirt, with pock marks on his face.

There were no weapons seen and no injuries were reported, the press release said. The suspect was last spotted running east from the store. The robbery is still being investigated and, spokeswoman Jo Soria said, investigators are still unsure the amount of cash stolen. Fort Walton Beach High School and Edwins Elementary were notified of the situation for a possible lock down. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Fort Walton Beach Police Department at 850-833-9546.