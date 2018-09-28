FWC SHUTS DOWN SCALLOP SEASON EARLY BECAUSE OF RED TIDE CONCERNS

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission shut down Gulf County’s scallop season early because of red tide concerns. The season closed at noon on Wednesday, according to a news release from the FWC. The season was supposed to remain open until Sunday. “This closure is due to the presence of bloom levels of Karenia brevis, the naturally-occurring algae associated with red tide,” officials wrote. “The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services recently announced a similar closure for clams, mussels, and oysters (not including bay scallops) due to the algae bloom impacting the area.” While these species are closed to harvest, St. Joseph Bay remains open for other recreational activities, officials added.

