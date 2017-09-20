GAETZ DEFENDS NO VOTE ON RELIEF PACKAGE

U.S Rep. Matt Gaetz continues to come under fire for his ‘no vote’ that resulted in billions of dollars for the state in hurricane relief funding.

Gaetz, a Fort Walton Beach Republican, said if he would cast the same vote if he were allowed to do it again.

Gaetz cites his reason as voting against the $15 million package was because it was connected to deal President Donald Trump cut with Democrats to raise the national debt ceiling.

“I’m not going to vote to raise the debt ceiling until we reform the way we spend money,” Gaetz said. “Washington is addicted to spending, an addict will use any circumstance to justify their aberrant behavior, so Washington used these hurricanes to create $1 trillion in new room for spending.”