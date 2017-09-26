GAETZ QUESTIONS OKALOOSA SUPERINTENDENT’S STATEMENT

Thursday , Okaloosa County Superintendent Mary Beth Jackson appeared to say she had no, or at the least very little, knowledge concerning a 2016 school district investigation of a Kenwood Elementary special education teacher that included allegations of child abuse against a non-verbal autistic child. Speaking at a public workshop this past, Okaloosa County Superintendent Mary Beth Jackson appeared to say she had no, or at the least very little, knowledge concerning a 2016 school district investigation of a Kenwood Elementary special education teacher that included allegations of child abuse against a non-verbal autistic child.

″… When all of this broke in the news I asked, and I have an email and a text to prove, that on Aug. 6, 2017 (I asked) to see this report because I had never looked at it,” Jackson told members of the Okaloosa County School Board.

Former Okaloosa County Schools superintendent Don Gaetz had anticipated such a response.

“What did the superintendent know, when did she know it and what did she do about it?” Gaetz asked in a text message. “If the end result of all this is the top of the school administration didn’t know anything about this, well that’s even worse.”

Even worse, Gaetz said, than knowing and failing to act in a case where serious code of ethics violations were discovered, violations that have since led to child abuse charges being filed against the teacher in question, Marlynn Stillions.

The charges followed an investigation by the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office this summer that include allegations Stillions kneed a child in the chin and stuck out her foot to trip a child, according to an arrest report. Stillions surrendered Sept. 13 to authorities in Escambia County on a warrant for four felony counts of child abuse without great bodily harm. Arrested that same day was school district investigator Arden Farley and former Kenwood principal Angelyn Vaughan on multiple felony counts for failure to report suspected child abuse.