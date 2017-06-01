GAINER OPPOSES DEEP WELL PROJECT

Plans to construct a deep injection disposal well in Jackson County has residents in uproar. It’s even gained the attention from local Dist. 2 (R) Sen. George Gainer.

On Monday , Gainer issued a letter to the Florida Department of Environmental Protection (FDEP), strongly urging that the permit request be denied. “It shouldn’t be permitted at this time, because it’s too many people that don’t understand too much,” said Gainer.

This comes a week after Gainer sat on a panel with the Jackson County Board of Commissioners. The board held a public hearing with both DEP and Waste Management there to present the three-phase project. It would be built at the Springhill Landfill in Campbellton.

“There were a lot of great questions asked the other night at the presentation, and I think all those questions deserve answers,” said Gainer.

Gainer says there were some conflicts with information; including how many injection wells are in the state of Florida.